City sets course for horticultural show - "Sporting schedule"

Exhibitions - City sets course for horticultural show

Following internal debates in the town council, Tittmoning has set the course for the 2026 State Garden Show in the town in the district of Traunstein. On Friday, the foundation of Landesgartenschau Tittmoning 2026 GmbH, which was approved by the town council on Tuesday, was completed. "I am delighted that we have finally entered the home straight and I am looking forward to the work ahead, even if the schedule is ambitious," said Mayor Andreas Bratzdrum according to the press release.

The Chairman of the Bavarian State Garden Show Society, Gerhard Zäh, said that state garden shows are a strong driving force for sustainable and comprehensive urban development. Last but not least, there is funding. "I am convinced that great things will be created here for generations."

In July 2022, an evaluation committee from the Bavarian State Garden Show Society visited Tittmoning. Initially, the town was only listed as a latecomer. In the summer, however, the Bavarian Ministry of the Environment offered it the opportunity to host the 2026 State Garden Show after Schweinfurt dropped out.

In the meantime, there were concerns in the city, partly due to the tight schedule and financial considerations. However, there will be no referendum, as had been considered at times.

