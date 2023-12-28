Applications - City of Potsdam offers online citizen services in the new year

Citizens of the state capital of Potsdam will be able to complete applications and services online from the new year. The new digital citizen service portal will be launched on January 2, the city announced on Thursday. Around 30 services will be available at the click of a mouse. It will also be possible to make appointments online, it said.

"Digital access to citizen services is a justified demand from people for a modern and citizen-oriented administration," said Lord Mayor Mike Schubert (SPD), according to a statement from the city administration.

The new citizen service portal can be used to apply for documents and resident parking permits online, as well as for vehicle registration, parental allowance and student loans. However, documents still have to be collected on site.

Source: www.stern.de