Flood - City of Oldenburg distributes sandbags to private households

Due to the tense flood situation, the city of Oldenburg is distributing up to 15 sandbags each to private households in potentially endangered areas. The situation is particularly tense in the Achterdiek area, for example, the city announced on Thursday. Residents could use the sandbags to seal cellar entrances or doors, for example. There will be a street list at the distribution points and those affected will be asked to take an ID with them.

Announcement

Source: www.stern.de