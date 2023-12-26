Flood - City of Halle: Highest level of the Saale reached

The maximum level of the current Saale flood was reached in Halle on Boxing Day. According to the current forecast by the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), the river in Halle reached its highest level of around 4.90 meters at the Trotha lower gauge, the city announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Levels were expected to fall during the afternoon hours. "However, the city of Halle is continuing to monitor developments closely and is also continuing its checks in the affected areas," it said.

At present, paths on the banks of the Saale in particular are flooded, and in Planena and Burgholz the water has reached right up to the properties. Evacuations were not necessary. Only the street lighting had to be switched off in some streets.

