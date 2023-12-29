Climate - City of Dresden raises alert level 3 for Elbe floods

The city of Dresden lifted the alert level 3 it had declared due to the Elbe flooding on Friday. Alert level 2 is now expected to apply until January 1, the administration announced. Originally, it had been predicted that the Elbe would reach a water level of six meters or more. This is the threshold for the second-highest alert level 3, but on Thursday only a maximum level of 5.95 meters was reached and since then the water has been falling again.

Meanwhile, the Dresden Christmas circus, which is located in a flood channel, has been allowed to stay after all. The city had ordered the evacuation because the circus had not voluntarily dismantled its tents. In view of the slight easing of the flood situation, evacuation would now be disproportionate, said Eva Jähnigen, head of the environment department, on Friday. "As the city administration, we have the task of evaluating the high-risk situation that has arisen." The city must be able to rely on the fact that the site will be cleared in the event of flooding.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de