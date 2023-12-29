Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewssaxonybad weathergermanyweatherfloodclimate

City of Dresden raises alert level 3 for Elbe floods

The city of Dresden lifted the alert level 3 it had declared due to the Elbe flooding on Friday. Alert level 2 is now expected to apply until January 1, the administration announced. Originally, it had been predicted that the Elbe would reach a water level of six meters or more. This is the...

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
The light of the rising sun is reflected in the high water of the Elbe on a cycle path. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The light of the rising sun is reflected in the high water of the Elbe on a cycle path. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Climate - City of Dresden raises alert level 3 for Elbe floods

The city of Dresden lifted the alert level 3 it had declared due to the Elbe flooding on Friday. Alert level 2 is now expected to apply until January 1, the administration announced. Originally, it had been predicted that the Elbe would reach a water level of six meters or more. This is the threshold for the second-highest alert level 3, but on Thursday only a maximum level of 5.95 meters was reached and since then the water has been falling again.

Meanwhile, the Dresden Christmas circus, which is located in a flood channel, has been allowed to stay after all. The city had ordered the evacuation because the circus had not voluntarily dismantled its tents. In view of the slight easing of the flood situation, evacuation would now be disproportionate, said Eva Jähnigen, head of the environment department, on Friday. "As the city administration, we have the task of evaluating the high-risk situation that has arisen." The city must be able to rely on the fact that the site will be cleared in the event of flooding.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance parks in front of the open door of a residential building. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man falls and dies during tree felling work

A man has fallen and died during tree felling work in Lower Bavaria. The 51-year-old fell down the embankment due to a falling tree, the police announced on Friday. After the accident on Thursday near Perlesreut (Freyung-Grafenau district), attempts were immediately made to resuscitate the man....

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

In the lead after the first round in Oberstdorf: Andreas Wellinger. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Sport

Wellinger leads in Oberstdorf after first round

Andreas Wellinger is in the lead at half-time at the opening round of the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf. After the first of two rounds and a formidable jump of 139.5 meters, the 28-year-old ski jumper is ahead of Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan and Austria's Stefan Kraft. Local hero Karl...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public