City leader enacts prohibition of cacti in communal structures

For the welfare of the townfolk, Plettenberg located in Sauerland has imposed a stringent prohibition on cacti in all of its administrative buildings. This rule has been in effect for over a fortnight, and a town representative announced that it has been effectively implemented: "Our maintenance staff have managed to carry out the cactus ban."

The genesis of this decree is grave: A worker suffered such severe wounds from a cactus at a local school that they required medical attention. Due to the individual's privacy rights and personal space, the precise details of the injury can't be shared. Nonetheless, the municipal council was rattled. "What might have been a minor arm injury for an adult male could have been a serious facial wound for a child in the same spot," the town representative explained.

In a private memo to staff, which was picked up by the digital platform come-on, part of the Ippen publishing group, Mayor Ulrich Schulte asserted: "Given the current circumstances, all cacti (Cactaceae), whether official or personal, must be eliminated from municipal buildings immediately."

Since then, there has been a discourse in town regarding the distinction between official and personal cacti. Regardless, the mayor underlined in his notice that "they can bring about unsightly injuries."

Since the principle of fairness also applies to the town hall, the mayor prohibited cacti not only from schools and nurseries, but from all municipal properties. However, the town spokesperson assured that communal workplaces in Plettenberg won't be devoid of appealing adornments in the future: "Greenery is welcome in all municipal buildings and is abundant - only cacti will no longer be tolerated."

The worker's acute cactus-related injury sparked the ban, as it required medical attention. Moving forward, the mayor emphasized that cacti can cause unsightly, potentially harmful injuries.

