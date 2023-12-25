Church - City dean: "Christmas is where people care!"

On Christmas Day, Nuremberg's Protestant city dean Jürgen Körnlein referred to the topicality of the Christmas message. Christmas takes place "in the world in which we live every day", according to the manuscript for Körnlein's sermon on Christmas Day in the Lorenzkirche in Nuremberg.

Christmas happens where people show mercy, care, protect and resist injustice. God intervenes in the midst of the reality of life, especially in times of violence, flight, fear and need. "God came into the world as a savior to free people from oppression and darkness. When he intervenes, it is not through violence," emphasized Körnlein.

In an ecumenical Christmas Eve service on Christmas Eve, he referred to Jesus. He unites outcasts and insiders, the popular and the unpopular, the unnoticed and VIPs, the healthy and the sick, the faithful and the non-religious.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de