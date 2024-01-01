Turn of the year - City cleaning collects 14 tons of firecracker waste in Hamburg

People in Hamburg really let their hair down at the turn of the year and often left their garbage lying around afterwards. Since 2.00 a.m., employees of Stadtreinigung Hamburg (SRH) have been collecting New Year's Eve garbage from sidewalks and roadways as well as from some green spaces at traditional meeting points for New Year's celebrations. Around 14 tons of broken glass, bottles, cardboard and firecrackers were collected during the operation, the city cleaning service announced on Monday. This is only a slightly smaller amount of waste than on New Year's morning 2023, when around 15 tons were collected.

The New Year's clean-up takes place as an immediate measure to ensure traffic safety at the Landungsbrücken, at the fish market, on the Reeperbahn and in pedestrian zones in the inner cities of Harburg and Bergedorf. In some green areas (such as Altonaer Balkon or Harburger Außenmühle), the city cleaning service also removed the remains of firecrackers.

For all other areas, the following applies: The city cleaning service removes firecracker residue as part of the regular cleaning, which only takes place where residents pay fees for the cleaning of sidewalks. On all other sidewalks, residents are responsible for removing firework remains and waste.

