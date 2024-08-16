- City bikes are gaining popularity again

After a significant drop last year and in the early months of this year, the red bicycles of Hamburg's bike-sharing system "Stadtrad" are gaining popularity again. From January to July, 763,500 trips were recorded, a 4% increase from the same period last year, according to the traffic authority. The acquisition of new customers has also developed positively, with 23,400 new users signing up for the Stadtrad system operated by Deutsche Bahn Connect in the first half of the year.

Eleven percent fewer rentals last year

Last year and the early months of this year showed a different picture. In 2023, Deutsche Bahn recorded an approximately 11% decrease in Stadtrad trips compared to 2022, totaling about 1.6 million rentals. From January to the end of April this year, the decrease was about 4.8% compared to the previous year. Hamburgers have been able to rent city bikes since 2009. Not included are visitors from other cities who are registered with a DB rental system and can also rent the city bikes.

The traffic authority now sees a trend reversal, with trips increasing by an average of 12% from March to July. "The July 2024 set a new record with a 32% increase compared to the same month last year," the authority explained. It attributes the positive trend to the modernization and digitization offensive launched in the spring.

Authority: Digital lock system simplifies rental significantly

With the introduction of a new digital lock system, renting the red bikes has become even easier: Bikes can be rented via the app in just a few seconds. The fleet is also being modernized on schedule, with 2,582 bikes already updated. Since the new bikes no longer require fixed parking facilities, the need for complex infrastructure for stationary operation is eliminated, making it easier to set up new locations.

Stadtrad currently has around 3,700 bikes and about 50 cargo e-bikes available for rent at more than 310 stations. Since 2019, e-scooter rentals have also been competing with city bikes, with e-scooters being much more popular. According to Senate figures, providers Bolt, Lime, Tier, and Voi recorded around 11.3 million trips last year, about seven times more than Stadtrad. The number of e-scooters offered ranged between 17,000 and 20,000.

Despite the initial decline, the popularity of Hamburg's bicycle-sharing system, Stadtrad, is on the rise once more, with a 4% increase in trips from January to July this year. With the introduction of a new digital lock system, renting a bicycle has become more convenient, allowing users to rent bikes quickly via the app.

Read also: