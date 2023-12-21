Lübeck - City administration closed between Christmas and New Year

As in the previous year, the city administration of the Hanseatic City of Lübeck will remain closed from December 27 to 29. This is intended to reduce the city administration's energy consumption, the city announced on Thursday. In 2022, the administration was closed completely between Christmas and New Year for the first time due to the energy crisis.

This year, only Lübeck's museums, the children's and youth centres, the city's senior citizens' facilities, the spa facilities, the waste disposal companies and the Lübeck Job Center will remain open. The emergency and rescue services of the fire department will reportedly remain available as usual throughout the entire period.

