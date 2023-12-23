Crime - Citizens express their condolences to relatives of the victim

President Carola Veit has expressed her condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly attack at Charles University in Prague on behalf of the Hamburg Parliament. "It is with great sadness and sympathy that we look to our twin city of Prague so close to Christmas," she said on Friday. "Our thoughts are especially with the families of the victims, who now have to mourn their loved ones, and we wish the wounded a speedy recovery."

A student opened fire at the Faculty of Philosophy in the center of Prague on Thursday afternoon, killing 14 people. According to the latest information from Friday afternoon, 25 people were injured, ten of them seriously.

