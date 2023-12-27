Skip to content
Cities want to increase charges for residents' parking

Many larger cities in North Rhine-Westphalia want to increase the fees for residents' parking. In Münster, for example, the annual fee for residents' parking permits is set to rise from 17 euros to 260 euros from February 2024. Cologne, Düsseldorf, Aachen and Bonn are also planning increases,

Traffic - Cities want to increase charges for residents' parking

Many larger cities in North Rhine-Westphalia want to increase the fees for residents' parking. In Münster, for example, the annual fee for residents' parking permits is set to rise from 17 euros to 260 euros from February 2024. Cologne, Düsseldorf, Aachen and Bonn are also planning increases, according to a survey by Deutsche Presse-Agentur.

A spokesperson for the city of Düsseldorf explained that public space had previously been made available "almost free of charge" for residents' parking. This no longer fits in with a modern traffic strategy and mobility planning, which envisages fewer cars in cities.

