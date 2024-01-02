Explosion in Beirut - Circles: Hamas leader Al-Aruri killed

Saleh al-Aruri, deputy head of the political bureau of the Islamist Hamas, is said to have been killed in an explosion in Beirut. This was reported by the German Press Agency from Hezbollah militia circles after the explosion on Tuesday evening. The Hezbollah-affiliated television station Al-Manar also reported that Al-Aruri was dead. In total, at least three people were killed, as the state news agency NNA reported.

The explosion occurred in front of a Hamas office and, according to police sources, in a southern district of Beirut where Hezbollah has a strong presence. The exact background to the explosion initially remained unclear. However, suspicions quickly arose that it could have been a targeted killing - possibly by Israel's army or on Israel's behalf. Israel's military would not comment on the reports when asked.

Meanwhile, Lebanese military expert and former general Chalil Hilo described the situation as "very dangerous". Hezbollah would "not tolerate an attack in its stronghold in Beirut".

Al-Aruri, whom Israel saw as the mastermind behind attacks in the West Bank, had long been considered a possible target for an attack. He is said to have been responsible for the activities of the Hamas military wing in the West Bank. Israel and Hamas had exchanged threats in the summer - even before the start of their current war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Al-Aruri knew "very well why he and his friends are in hiding".

A burning car and wailing sirens

Eyewitnesses said that first a building was hit by a drone attack and then a car, from which civil defense forces pulled a charred body after the fire. Lebanese media reported that Al-Aruri had been killed in an apartment. Hamas sources said that a Palestinian group had held a meeting in the area that evening.

Videos after the explosion in Beirut showed at least one car on fire near a busy street. Ambulance sirens could also be heard. White smoke rose over the area and shattered glass was seen on the street. Soon after, hundreds of Hezbollah supporters gathered in the area.

Danny Danon, a senior member of the Likud party, to which Israel's head of government Netanyahu also belongs, congratulated Israel's military, secret services and security forces on X for killing al-Aruri in Beirut. All those involved in the massacre on October 7 should know that Israel will reach out to them, he wrote. According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli cabinet secretary has forbidden the ministers from commenting on the incident. The far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X: "All your enemies will perish, Israel."

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati spoke of an "Israeli crime that wants to lead Lebanon into a new phase of confrontation no matter what". Since the beginning of the Gaza war almost three months ago, Israel's army and Hezbollah have increasingly engaged in sometimes deadly confrontations near their common border.

Al-Aruri was an interlocutor of Hezbollah chief

Al-Aruri was reportedly 58 years old and spent a total of twelve years in Israeli prisons before his release in 2010. He enjoyed privileges as an interlocutor of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who rarely appears in public. Al-Aruri is also said to have been one of the negotiators for the release of hostages held by Hamas last month. Israel's army destroyed Al-Aruri's house in the West Bank at the end of October.

The explosion occurred on the evening before the 3rd anniversary of the killing of General Ghassem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC). The USA had killed him in a drone attack in Iraq in 2020. Recently, the high-ranking Iranian General Sejed-Rasi Mussawi was also killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike in Syria. A speech by Nasrallah was announced for Wednesday to mark the anniversary.

