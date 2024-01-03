Actors - Cillian Murphy can't work without lightness

According to Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy, he was grateful for his colleague Emily Blunt during the filming of "Oppenheimer". The British-born actress, who plays Oppenheimer's wife in the Christopher Nolan thriller, is "one of the funniest people", the 47-year-old Irishman told the US newspaper "Los Angeles Times". "And I have a rule that if it's not easy on set, I can't work."

Murphy, who is nominated for a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the inventor of the atomic bomb, explained that many of his films are "pretty intense" and take him "to dark, challenging places", which is why he longs for relaxation during his breaks from filming. "I need to feel comfortable. I can't be in this dark place all the time. I don't have the stamina for that."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de