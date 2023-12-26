Skip to content
Cigarette vending machines repeatedly the target of attacks

In Sangerhausen, a field of rubble was left behind, elsewhere criminals had less success: several cigarette vending machines were targeted by criminals over the Christmas holidays.

A police patrol car on the road with its blue lights switched on.
Cigarette vending machines repeatedly the target of attacks

Various cigarette vending machines in Saxony-Anhalt were targeted by criminals over the Christmas holidays. In Sangerhausen (Mansfeld-Südharz district) and in Bad Suderode (Harz district), unknown persons blew up cigarette vending machines. Officers found a field of rubble at the scene of the crime in Sangerhausen on Monday, according to a police spokesman in Halle. The extent to which loot was taken has yet to be determined.

In Bad Suderode in the Harz district, a witness heard a loud bang in the market on Monday night and observed two men tampering with a cigarette vending machine there, according to the police in Halberstadt. The perpetrators fled when they realized that they were being watched. The machine was seized and criminal proceedings were initiated.

Also on Monday, unknown persons attempted to blow up a cigarette vending machine in Bad Kösen. The machine was damaged but could not be opened, according to the police in Halle. No one was injured. In Naumburg, several perpetrators tried to open a cigarette vending machine on Monday morning using an angle grinder. Here, too, they were unable to get at the contents. The amount of property damage has not yet been determined.

