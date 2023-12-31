Skip to content
Cigarette vending machine destroyed: suspects in custody

It can happen quickly: Two men who allegedly broke open a cigarette vending machine in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district have ended up in custody just a few hours after the crime. Their violent handling of the vending machine in Obermaßfeld-Grimmenthal was observed by a witness who blocked...

 and  James Williams
A hand holds handcuffs in front of a police patrol car.
A hand holds handcuffs in front of a police patrol car.

Schmalkalden-Meiningen district - Cigarette vending machine destroyed: suspects in custody

It can happen quickly: Two men who allegedly broke open a cigarette vending machine in the Schmalkalden-Meiningen district have ended up in custody just a few hours after the crime. Their violent handling of the vending machine in Obermaßfeld-Grimmenthal was observed by a witness who blocked the suspected thieves' escape route with his car, the police announced on Sunday.

The two perpetrators had tried in vain to hide from the alerted police near the scene of the crime. They were provisionally arrested on Saturday and brought directly before a magistrate.

