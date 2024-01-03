Anhalt-Bitterfeld - Cigarette vending machine blown up in Bitterfeld-Wolfen
Unknown perpetrators have blown up a cigarette vending machine in Bitterfeld-Wolfen ( Anhalt-Bitterfeld district), causing damage amounting to 10,000 euros. The machine was completely destroyed by the detonation on Wednesday night, according to the police. The perpetrators apparently stole the cash and tobacco products inside. The criminal investigation department secured evidence.
Press release
Source: www.stern.de