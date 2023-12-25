Crime - Cigarette vending machine blown up: 3000 euros damage

A cigarette vending machine was blown up on Christmas Eve in Güntersleben near Würzburg. A local resident had heard a loud bang at around 1.30 a.m., discovered smoke and alerted the police. It was initially unclear how the machine was blown up, according to the Lower Franconia police headquarters in Würzburg. Cigarettes and cash were taken, the material damage was estimated at around 3000 euros. The police are looking for witnesses.

Source: www.stern.de