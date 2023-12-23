Christmas - Churches invite you to Christmas services

Many churches in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern kicked off their Christmas gatherings on Saturday with traditional nativity plays about the birth of Christ. On Sunday, the churches are open early for Christmas vespers. The Christmas Eve services are considered to be the best-attended church events in the state every year.

In a guest article in the "Ostsee-Zeitung" (Saturday), the bishop responsible for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Tilman Jeremias, took up the symbolic image of the infant Jesus and emphasized the relevance of the Christian message. "Because God becomes a child, he directs our attention to all these children and our grandchildren. And he calls out to us: discover your inner child in these days, dare to be needy, exhausted and dependent! Get down from your high horses! Otherwise there can be no peace," wrote the bishop.

Children are the first victims in the numerous crisis areas of this world, but they also suffer the most from the strife in families. "They need protection and security," warned Jeremias.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de