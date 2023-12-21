Religion - Church wants to be more open to urban society

According to the Bishop of Fulda, Michael Gerber, the Catholic Church wants to be more open to the diversity of people in larger cities. Gerber told the German Press Agency that the Citypastoral project, for example, aims to reach out to people of all kinds and regardless of their religious affiliation with various, often low-threshold activities. "It's about the question of whether people can experience the relevance of the Christian message." The project focuses on the cities of Fulda, Kassel, Marburg and Hanau in the diocese.

Conversely, the campaigns also have an impact on the individual parishes, explained the 53-year-old: "We are looking even more closely at what questions people have and where we can provide an answer." This also involves the keyword "new volunteering". Interested parties could get involved for a manageable period of time and see the effectiveness of the campaign. "This freedom is crucial," said Gerber. "It's possible that this will increase interest in getting more involved. But there is also the option of dropping out and joining in somewhere else."

Information on the Citypastoral Fulda

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de