Church services, nativity plays and rattling on Christmas Eve

Christians in Thuringia celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with nativity plays, Christmas vespers and other services on Christmas Eve. The parishes of the Evangelical Church in Central Germany (EKM) alone are expecting around half a million visitors on Christmas Eve in Thuringia and...

Church - Church services, nativity plays and rattling on Christmas Eve

Christians in Thuringia celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with nativity plays, Christmas vespers and other services on Christmas Eve. The parishes of the Evangelical Church in Central Germany (EKM) alone are expecting around half a million visitors on Christmas Eve in Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. According to the EKM, around 4,000 Christmas vespers, concerts and nativity plays are planned for Christmas Eve. Protestants and Catholics usually celebrate their Christmas services in a particularly festive way with music, choir singing and communion.

However, secular Christmas traditions were also celebrated on Sunday: In Erfurt, more than 300 fans of historic two-wheelers dressed up as Santa Claus rattled through the city on their Simsons and other machines on the traditional Christmas ride, according to organizers.

