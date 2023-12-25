Christmas - Church President Wüst: Preserving hope in times of crisis

The President of the Evangelical Church of the Palatinate, Dorothee Wüst, has called on people to look to the future with hope despite the current wars and crises. "Hope changes people, it gives perspective, creates cohesion, changes the future," said Wüst according to the sermon text distributed in advance on Christmas Eve in the Stiftskirche in Kaiserslautern.

The past year had been an enormous challenge due to crises and wars such as Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine and the Middle East war, but also due to high inflation, and cohesion in society was dwindling. This is precisely what hope can counteract, as it will "never whine and polarize, it will listen and understand and act", said the church president. She advised people: "Be there for each other. Set out together in search of the future."

Source: www.stern.de