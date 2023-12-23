EKD Chairwoman - Church: Fehrs wants law for dealing with abuse

In the opinion of the current EKD Council Chairwoman Kirsten Fehrs, sexualized violence and abuse in the church should be dealt with according to external standards. "I think it is very important that there is a state law on coming to terms with abuse that gives all those affected a legal right to come to terms with their cases, regardless of whether they took place in churches, in sport, in schools or in families," the Protestant theologian told the Tagesspiegel newspaper (Saturday). "Such a law would create standards that would then apply to everyone," explained the bishop in the Hamburg and Lübeck district of the Northern Church.

Fehr's predecessor Annette Kurschus resigned as EKD Council Chairwoman and President of the Regional Church of Westphalia on November 20. The background to this were allegations that Kurschus had known many years ago of suspected sexual assault against a former church employee in the Siegen church district. Kurschus denies the allegations, but said that she did not want to harm those affected by sexualized violence with headlines by remaining in office.

In the past, there has been repeated criticism of the slowness with which Protestants have come to terms with abuse. The results of the first external study on this topic covering all regional churches are expected at the end of January 2024. Fehrs said: "There will be painful findings with regard to how we have dealt with cases of sexualized violence in the past, both in the diaconia and in the church."

