Migration - Chrupalla: AfD government would introduce border controls

In a government takeover in Saxony or Thuringia in the fall, the AfD, according to its chairman Tino Chrupalla, would quickly introduce border controls and activate the internal German redistribution mechanism for asylum applicants. "That would be a program of the first 100 days, where we would clearly say: restrictive border controls," Chrupalla said in an ARD summer interview. The distribution according to the so-called Königsteiner Schlüssel would no longer be something the AfD would participate in.

The key is based on two thirds on tax revenue and one third on the population size of the states.

"I think it's important that the first federal states exclude themselves from this distribution key to also put pressure on a federal government, so that this policy is finally changed," emphasized the AfD chief in the "Report from Berlin" of the ARD. "We must overall ensure that migration in its current form, which is taking place, finally belongs to the past."

