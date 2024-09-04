- "Chronicle of the Grenfell Tragedy: 'Years of Neglect'"

Subpar Skillset and Avarice: Over seven years post the catastrophic inferno in London's Grenfell Tower, an investigative report releases a scathing criticism against authorities and corporations.

The fire that erupted in North Kensington in June 2017 resulted in the loss of 72 lives. The blaze originating on the 4th floor, swiftly disseminated across the building's exterior, the 24-story social housing block. The facade's cladding proved to be a lethal factor, the ongoing probe has revealed.

A never-ending cycle of negligence and failure preceded the installation of unfit aluminum panels with a plastic core, which functioned as a catalyst. This transpired due to a loose interpretation of fire safety guidelines, tampered or distorted test results, and disregard for warnings issued by authorities and corporations.

"The plain fact is that all the fatalities could have been avoided," stated the investigation's chair, Martin Moore-Bick. The catastrophe was "the consequence of decades of negligence" by the central government and other pertinent bodies, failing to prohibit the utilization of flammable materials on high-rise buildings' exterior walls. Ineptitude was the fundamental issue, yet in certain instances, greed also surfaced as a factor.

Firefighters also faced criticism for their intervention. They instructed inhabitants to remain within the burning structure for an excessively lengthy duration, anticipating assistance, even as it became evident that the flames would soon consume the entire tower, transforming numerous residents' residential spaces into deathtraps.

Victims and affected families have long cried for accountability, but the investigation has not led to any criminal accusations. It remains ambiguous whether and when prosecutions will ensue.

