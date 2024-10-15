Christoph Kramer aims to clinch his second World Cup triumph for Germany's soccer team.

In the realm of professional football, Christoph Kramer has already claimed the World Cup trophy once. Now, he seeks to replicate this success on a smaller stage. As part of the German small-sided national team, Kramer will participate in the World Cup in Oman. The team's head coach, Malte Froehlich, is confident that they are well-prepared for the competition.

Previously a member of the full-sized national team under head coach Julian Nagelsmann, Kramer is now participating in the World Cup with the small-sided team. Following his emotional departure from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach, he is currently without a club. Kramer, the 2014 World Cup winner, has been selected as part of the 14-man squad for the Oman tournament taking place from November 28 to December 7.

"It's a great honor and a wonderful surprise to be called up to the German national team once again," Kramer stated. "After winning the title on the larger field, I now hope to win the trophy on the smaller field as well."

Last year, the team was eliminated in the quarter-finals during the competition held in their home country. However, head coach Malte Froehlich expresses optimism in achieving a "great triumph" this year, aided in part by Kramer's support. The current team, having won the title in 2018, boasts a level of individual strength unlike any other before.

In recent times, Kramer has been an active participant in the Baller League, a small-sided football format initiated by former national players Lukas Podolski and Mats Hummels. He also frequently shares his expertise on ZDF and Amazon Prime. Small-sided football, also known as "Socca," is played on a field approximately half the size of a standard football pitch. There are five outfield players and a goalkeeper on each team.

Kramer's participation in the World Cup with the German small-sided team will see him competing in a format commonly known as "Socca," which is played on a field half the size of a standard pitch. His experience in professional football, including his World Cup victory with the full-sized team, will undoubtedly be beneficial in this smaller-scale tournament.

Read also: