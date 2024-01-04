Schools - Christmas vacations over: final spurt in the first half of the school year

For around 160,000 pupils in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, lessons started again on Thursday after the Christmas vacations. The first semester of the 2023/2024 school year will last around four weeks until the beginning of February. Report cards will be issued before the start of the two-week winter break on February 5. The second half of the school year then begins after the vacations.

During the seasonal wave of colds and illnesses, schools in MV can still fall back on the so-called phase model in order to safeguard lessons as far as possible in the event of high teacher sickness rates. It initially applies until the end of the current school semester.

Source: www.stern.de