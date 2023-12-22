Air traffic - Christmas vacationers fly "relaxed" into the vacation weekend

Everything went smoothly at the two major airports in North Rhine-Westphalia shortly before the Christmas weekend. "There is a relaxed atmosphere in the terminal," said Düsseldorf Airport spokesperson Süleyman Ucar to the German Press Agency on Friday. "Our passengers are experiencing an airport with smooth, speedy processes." Passengers were able to pass through security checks within a few minutes, he said in his interim assessment in the early afternoon.

Thursday's storm had not led to any major disruptions to flight operations. North Rhine-Westphalia's largest airport was expecting more than 370 flight movements and more than 49,000 passengers for the second day of the vacation.

Cologne/Bonn Airport expects this Friday to be the peak of its Christmas operations with 22,500 passengers. A total of around 325,000 passengers are expected to take off and land here during the Christmas vacations. Even on Christmas Eve, more than 14,000 travelers will arrive and depart. According to press officer Alexander Weise, everything was also running smoothly here on Friday in the run-up to Christmas: "It's business as usual."

Source: www.stern.de