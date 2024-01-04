Berlin - Christmas trees are fed at the zoo and animal park

After the festive season, as every year, Berlin Zoo and Tierpark will be feeding unsold Christmas trees. The conifers are a feast for the elephants, the gardens announced on Thursday. The pachyderms also used the plants as back scratchers, toothpicks or massage brushes - just like the other animals in the zoo and animal park.

The fir trees are unsold and untreated Christmas trees. "Unfortunately, we cannot accept private Christmas tree donations," said Zoo and Tierpark Director Andreas Knieriem, according to the press release.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de