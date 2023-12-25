Fire department operation - Christmas tree on fire: One injured
A Christmas tree went up in flames in a detached house in Stahnsdorf (Potsdam-Mittelmark) on Christmas Eve. The fire was extinguished by surrounding fire departments, a spokesperson for the Brandenburg control center reported on Monday. One woman was injured and taken to hospital. As the house was initially uninhabitable, the family had to move in with friends. The "Märkische Allgemeine" had first reported.
Report of the Maz
Source: www.stern.de