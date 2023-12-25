Skip to content
Christmas tree on fire: One injured

A Christmas tree went up in flames in a detached house in Stahnsdorf (Potsdam-Mittelmark) on Christmas Eve. The fire was extinguished by surrounding fire departments, a spokesperson for the Brandenburg control center reported on Monday. One woman was injured and taken to hospital.

A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Fire department operation - Christmas tree on fire: One injured

A Christmas tree went up in flames in a detached house in Stahnsdorf (Potsdam-Mittelmark) on Christmas Eve. The fire was extinguished by surrounding fire departments, a spokesperson for the Brandenburg control center reported on Monday. One woman was injured and taken to hospital. As the house was initially uninhabitable, the family had to move in with friends. The "Märkische Allgemeine" had first reported.

