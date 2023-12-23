ADAC - Christmas travel wave rolls on: "No major chaos"

One day before Christmas Eve, there is heavy traffic on the roads in Germany. "But there was no major chaos," said an ADAC spokeswoman on Saturday. There were long traffic jams, especially in the south on the Stuttgart-Munich highway 8 and from Munich towards Salzburg. Traffic was gridlocked there for ten to 15 kilometers in the morning. In Saxony, traffic on the A72 near Chemnitz was slow for 22 kilometers.

The wave of travelers had already started on Friday. There were traffic jams in all directions. The ADAC said on Friday that people were traveling from everywhere. They were visiting relatives, going on vacation or shopping.

In view of the storm and rain, the ADAC warned drivers to adjust their speed and to be prepared for gusts of wind, especially when overtaking. The wind could also be dangerous on bridges.

The automobile club expected increased travel traffic until Saturday afternoon. According to the forecast, the roads should be quiet on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The ADAC expects the first return journeys and more traffic from the afternoon of Boxing Day.

Source: www.stern.de