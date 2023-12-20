Holidays - Christmas together instead of alone

Being alone when everyone seems to be celebrating together - loneliness can be particularly sad at Christmas. Various projects therefore try to bring people together over the festive period - for example the Germany-wide campaign "Keine(r) bleibt allein" (No one stays alone) by Mannheim-based Christian Fein. The principle is simple: anyone who is interested writes a message to the team via the social networks Instagram or Facebook. Hosts and guests are introduced to each other and then celebrate Christmas together at the host's home.

The "Christmas together" offer in Ravensburg, which is organized by the Seniorentreff and others, works in a similar way. However, not only older people are welcome, but also young people. And in Stuttgart, the city mission organizes a celebration in the Haus der Diakonie on 24 and 25 December: "Eva's Stall" is open to everyone and especially welcomes people in poverty and housing shortages.

Website of Keine(r)BleibtAllein Communication of the "Christmas together" campaign in Ravensburg "Eva's Stall" in Stuttgart

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de