Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
CultureNewsgötz schubertentertainmenttelevisionmediamusictv ratingsratingsardpeoplesaint's evertlberlingermanychristmas dayyvonne catterfeld1. christmas dayzdfhelene fischer

Christmas ratings: Helene Fischer ahead of crime thriller and "Kevin"

On Christmas Day, the ZDF show with Helene Fischer returned as a tradition - and also won the ratings race. But more narrowly than last time.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
The pop queen set a record for her show with the younger audience: Helene Fischer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The pop queen set a record for her show with the younger audience: Helene Fischer. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Television - Christmas ratings: Helene Fischer ahead of crime thriller and "Kevin"

More television is watched in Germany on Christmas Day than on the traditionally weak TV day of Christmas Eve. After a break of several years, "The Helene Fischer Show" on ZDF once again attracted the most viewers during prime time on December 25.

On average, 5.02 million people watched the three-hour show on Monday evening, which corresponded to a market share of 20.7 percent from 8.15 pm. It was the tenth Fischer show since 2011 (the first two were broadcast on ARD). Last time - which was in 2019 due to the coronavirus - almost a million more people watched.

Second place in primetime went to Erste: the ARD crime thriller "Wolfsland - Das schwarze Herz" with Götz Schubert and Yvonne Catterfeld reached 4.34 million (16.9 percent from 8.15 p.m.). The Christmas comedy "Kevin - Allein in New York" was watched by an average of 2.84 million (11.3 percent) on Sat.1.

It was followed by RTL with the fantasy film "Die Schule der magischen Tiere", which was watched by 1.31 million viewers (5.1 percent). Vox followed with the sinking epic "Titanic": 1.01 million (4.5 percent) tuned in to the 1997 film.

ProSieben had 890,000 viewers (3.6 percent) with the superhero action film "Spider-Man: No Way Home", while Kabel eins drew 800,000 (3.3 percent) with the monastery thriller "Der Name der Rose".

ZDFneo attracted 790,000 viewers (3.1 percent) with the British crime thriller "Inspector Barnaby: House Full of Hate", while RTLzwei drew 570,000 (2.3 percent) with the mystery thriller "Inferno".

The Christmas address by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was watched by 4.3 million viewers (18.4 percent) on Ersten from 8.06 pm and by 2.52 million (13.3 percent) on ZDF at 7.06 pm.

The Pope's blessing "Urbi et Orbi" at midday on ZDF was watched by 1.31 million viewers (12.3 percent from 12 noon).

In the afternoon and early evening, for example, the "Sissi" films with Romy Schneider scored on ARD: 1.70 million watched the first film from 4.35 p.m. (11.4 percent) and as many as 2.32 million watched the second, "Sissi - Die junge Kaiserin", from 6.15 p.m. (12.5 percent).

For RTL, the series "Neue Geschichten vom Pumuckl" paid off in the afternoon, with six episodes running consecutively - the best episode in terms of reach was the 6.10 p.m. episode with 1.88 million viewers.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

"Flood" is written on a sign on the Weser bridge in Höxter. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No flood warning for NRW yet

Days of rain and soaked ground: There is flooding in many places in NRW. The German Weather Service has lifted storm warnings. However, the authorities believe it is too early to give the all-clear.

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three fire engines broken into at Christmas

Traces of burglary have been found on three fire engines in Charlottenburg-Nord. However, the perpetrator or perpetrators left without any loot on the night of December 25th, according to Berlin police on Tuesday. The attempted theft was noticed by an employee of a security company on the...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public