Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristian childsanta clauschildren's letterneedschinadeutsche post agbrandenburgczech republicgreecehimmelpfortnorth rhine-westphalialithuaniachildrenwish listnikolausbonndeutsche postchristmas wishpolandchristmas post officegermanychristmas

Christmas post offices receive more than 600,000 children's letters

This year, Deutsche Post's seven Christmas post offices received 609,500 children's letters with Christmas wishes for the Christ Child, Santa Claus and Santa Claus. As Deutsche Post announced in Bonn on Thursday, most of the wish lists were received at the branch in Himmelpfort in Brandenburg....

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A candle burns on a festively decorated Christmas tree. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A candle burns on a festively decorated Christmas tree. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Customs - Christmas post offices receive more than 600,000 children's letters

This year, Deutsche Post's seven Christmas post offices received 609,500 children's letters with Christmas wishes for the Christ Child, Santa Claus and St. Nicholas. As Deutsche Post announced in Bonn on Thursday, most of the wish lists were received at the branch in Himmelpfort in Brandenburg. Around 300,000 letters were counted here. Of these, 17,000 children's letters came from abroad, most of them from China, but also from Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece and Lithuania. The mail came from 59 countries.

All letters with a return address were answered, in various languages. In 2022, 633,900 letters were received.

Swiss Post reported that the children had asked for cars, building blocks, dolls and technical toys, but also for the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to stop and for the environment to stop being destroyed. Health for family members and that no children have to live in poverty were also on the wish lists. Others wanted a pet and snow for Christmas. "The longest wish list received by the Christmas post office in Engelskirchen was three meters long," reported Swiss Post.

The seven Christmas post offices are organized and supported by Deutsche Post. They are located in Engelskirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia), Himmelpfort (Brandenburg), Himmelstadt (Bavaria), Himmelsthür (Lower Saxony), Himmelpforten (Lower Saxony), Nikolausdorf (Lower Saxony) and St. Nikolaus (Saarland).

Christmas post offices Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Lotto balls lying on a lottery ticket. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Last chance to win unclaimed millions

An unknown lottery winner could soon become a tragic figure. Because the million-dollar winner only has a few days left to collect the money. Lotto Bayern has been looking for the owner of the "BayernMillions" ticket with the number 426492, which was sold at a retailer in the Memmingen area...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
View over water masses of the flooding Aller to the city of Verden an an der Aller. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dykes near Verden damaged: foreland evacuated

The floods have damaged dykes near Verden. According to the fire department on Thursday, there were so-called smoke water leaks in several places. As a result, a campsite in the foreland of the dyke was evacuated and several dozen people and animals were brought to safety. Smoke water refers to...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest