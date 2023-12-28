Customs - Christmas post offices receive more than 600,000 children's letters

This year, Deutsche Post's seven Christmas post offices received 609,500 children's letters with Christmas wishes for the Christ Child, Santa Claus and St. Nicholas. As Deutsche Post announced in Bonn on Thursday, most of the wish lists were received at the branch in Himmelpfort in Brandenburg. Around 300,000 letters were counted here. Of these, 17,000 children's letters came from abroad, most of them from China, but also from Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece and Lithuania. The mail came from 59 countries.

All letters with a return address were answered, in various languages. In 2022, 633,900 letters were received.

Swiss Post reported that the children had asked for cars, building blocks, dolls and technical toys, but also for the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East to stop and for the environment to stop being destroyed. Health for family members and that no children have to live in poverty were also on the wish lists. Others wanted a pet and snow for Christmas. "The longest wish list received by the Christmas post office in Engelskirchen was three meters long," reported Swiss Post.

The seven Christmas post offices are organized and supported by Deutsche Post. They are located in Engelskirchen (North Rhine-Westphalia), Himmelpfort (Brandenburg), Himmelstadt (Bavaria), Himmelsthür (Lower Saxony), Himmelpforten (Lower Saxony), Nikolausdorf (Lower Saxony) and St. Nikolaus (Saarland).

Christmas post offices Message

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de