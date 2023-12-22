Monarchy - Christmas photo of the Oranjes: With dog and winter coat

The Christmas vacations have begun for the Dutch royal family. On Friday, King Willem-Alexander (56), his wife Máxima (52) and the three princesses Amalia (20), Alexia (18) and Ariane (16) posed for the photographers at the official photo session.

The family posed on the steps of The Hague's Huis ten Bosch palace and in front of the large Christmas tree decorated with fairy lights, wrapped up in their winter coats. But the show was stolen by Mambo the poodle, who ran around happily.

It was the Oranjes ' last public appearance of the year. The King's Christmas speech had already been recorded. The journalists were not allowed to ask questions at this appointment. The court did not say where the Oranjes were celebrating Christmas. But it is an open secret that the family likes to spend Christmas in Máxima's home country of Argentina.

The holidays are one of the rare occasions for the family to be together again. Crown Princess Amalia is studying in Amsterdam. Her sister Alexia is currently enjoying a so-called "gap year" before starting university next summer. She recently told us that she is working and traveling. Nestling Ariane has also left the palace. She is attending a college in Italy, where she wants to do her A-levels.

Source: www.stern.de