Christmas party for the homeless: this time without Frank Zander

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, the family of pop star Frank Zander is hosting a big Christmas party for Berlin's homeless and needy. It starts on Friday (4.45 pm) at the Hotel Estrel in Neukölln. The singer himself will not be there for health reasons. Frank Zander recently spent several days in hospital and was only recently discharged. According to his son Marcus, he is "still too weak on his feet" to take part in the celebration. However, he has recorded a video message that will be shown during the party.

Together with his family and with the support of friends, sponsors and volunteers, Frank Zander has been inviting thousands of poor people to a big party before Christmas since 1995. This year's edition is the 29th celebration of its kind. As large events could not take place during the coronavirus pandemic, the Zander family supported food trucks for the homeless and needy organized by Caritas and Diakonie.

Christmas with Frank Zander

