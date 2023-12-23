Forecast - Christmas: Mild, wet and windy for the festive season

A white Christmas is not on the cards this year. The German Weather Service in Offenbach predicted on Saturday that it would remain wet and windy for the festive season. "It's been jinxed for years, snow at Christmas just doesn't seem to be possible across Germany", said DWD meteorologist Marcel Schmid. Nevertheless, the weather is not boring.

Although the storm depression "Zoltan" has now moved on to the Baltic States, Germany remains in the area of influence of an air mass boundary. According to Schmid, there will be prolonged precipitation on Saturday in a strip roughly from the North Sea to the Ore Mountains. "In some places, it will snow eastwards down to low altitudes and in the Ore Mountains it will sometimes be stormy." During the night, the air mass boundary will move north-eastwards and a heavy thaw will set in.

According to the expert, Christmas Eve will be dominated by very mild weather with eight to thirteen degrees. There will be repeated downpours, some of which will be heavier, especially around the mountains. "The tense situation of continuous rain and flooding in some areas will continue," said Schmid.

Low pressure system over Germany

According to the meteorologist, low pressure systems will continue to move across Germany over the Christmas holidays. The weather will therefore continue to be changeable. It will also remain very mild due to the influx of Atlantic air. The DWD is predicting highs of eight to thirteen degrees for Monday and seven to twelve degrees for Tuesday.

According to Schmid, the snow line lies beyond the peaks of the low mountain ranges. It will only fall again to around 1000 meters in the north and center on Boxing Day. The weather over the holidays will be somewhat friendlier in the south. "It will remain mostly dry there and the sun may prevail at times and in some areas."

It will remain very windy in Germany until Boxing Day, the meteorologist warned. There was still a threat of gale-force gusts at times and in some areas, with gale-force gusts in places. "The wind from the west will only gradually run out of steam in the course of Boxing Day."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de