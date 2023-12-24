Christmas masses in Rome and Bethlehem in the shadow of the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip

In Bethlehem on the West Bank, the biblical birthplace of Jesus, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, also holds the traditional midnight mass. However, in view of the war between Israel and Hamas, the city council and church representatives have decided to forego "unnecessarily festive" Christmas celebrations. The usual rush of visitors to Bethlehem has also failed to materialize.

Source: www.stern.de