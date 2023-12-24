Skip to content
Christmas masses in Rome and Bethlehem in the shadow of the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip

Overshadowed by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and the war between Israel and the radical Islamic group Hamas, Christians around the world will be celebrating Christmas from Sunday. Pope Francis will celebrate the traditional Christmas Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. As in...

View of St. Peter's Basilica at dusk.aussiedlerbote.de

In Bethlehem on the West Bank, the biblical birthplace of Jesus, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, also holds the traditional midnight mass. However, in view of the war between Israel and Hamas, the city council and church representatives have decided to forego "unnecessarily festive" Christmas celebrations. The usual rush of visitors to Bethlehem has also failed to materialize.

