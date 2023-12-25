Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewschristmas daymoreattack plancolognein thesafety precautionsincreasedchristmas massunderdompolicesaint's evecologne cathedralchristmas fairs

Christmas masses in Cologne Cathedral continue under increased security precautions

Following warnings of possible attack plans, masses in Cologne Cathedral will continue to take place under increased security measures on both Christmas holidays. As the Cologne police announced on Monday, the services will be held as planned. "However, the security precautions remain in...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Police officers in front of Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Eve.aussiedlerbote.de
Police officers in front of Cologne Cathedral on Christmas Eve.aussiedlerbote.de

Christmas masses in Cologne Cathedral continue under increased security precautions

The Cologne police searched the cathedral with sniffer dogs on Saturday evening following a "danger alert". However, no explosives were found. The media reported possible Islamist plans for an attack. According to these reports, the trail leads to an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS).

According to reports, the warnings also affected Austria and Spain. According to the Austrian news agency APA, four arrests were made in Vienna during an operation against an Islamist network. It remains to be seen whether they will be taken into custody.

According to the Cologne police, the threat warning related to New Year's Eve, but the security measures were brought forward to the Christmas period. Churchgoers were searched by officers at the entrance to the cathedral on Sunday. The police called on people to arrive early and, if possible, not to bring any bags so that the checks could be carried out quickly.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Hot-Topics

Kremlin opponent Navalny, who disappeared for weeks, reappears

The Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who has been wanted for more than two weeks, has reappeared. He has been transferred to the IK-3 penal camp in Kharp in the north of Russia in the Yamal-Nenets district, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh announced on the X news service (formerly Twitter) on...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
Pope Francis proclaiming the Urbi et Orbi blessing.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Pope calls for end to Middle East war in Christmas message

In his Christmas message this year, the Pope denounced the "desperate humanitarian situation" of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and called for the release of the Israeli hostages still being held and for a ceasefire. "I carry in my heart the pain for the victims of the despicable attack of...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest