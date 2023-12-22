Visitor numbers - Christmas markets in Rhineland-Palatinate draw a positive balance

Mulled wine, gingerbread and more: as the season draws to a close, many Christmas market organizers and showmen in Rhineland-Palatinate are drawing a positive conclusion. In the second year of celebrations without coronavirus restrictions, the markets recorded good visitor numbers. "We were very satisfied, despite the bad weather," said Marco Sottile, spokesman for the Christmas market suppliers in Mainz.

Even though the Christmas market in the state capital was open for almost a week less in 2023, the stall operators had a positive summary, said Sottile. Especially shortly before Christmas, the city center and thus also the Christmas market at Mainz Cathedral were well attended.

Thomas Vatheuer, spokesman for the Trier Christmas market consortium, was also satisfied with the sales and visitor numbers. Many visitors came to Trier from neighboring countries in particular: "You could hear an international tone," said Vatheuer. The international guests mainly came from the neighboring Benelux countries and France. US forces stationed in Rhineland-Palatinate were also drawn to the Christmas market.

"The weather was a moderate disaster," complained Detlef Koenitz, organizer of the Koblenz Christmas market. Despite the many rainy days, however, those involved were satisfied with the pre-Christmas season. "People without end with excellent purchasing power" came to the Christmas market. The festivities were reportedly peaceful: "The security was bored".

"The feedback from the showmen was pleasing overall: they are very satisfied with the sales," said Christoph Keimes, Managing Director of the Ludwigshafen congress and marketing company Lukom.

Source: www.stern.de