Balance sheet drawing - Christmas markets come to an end and were well attended

The Hessian Christmas markets are coming to an end - organizers and traders are drawing a positive balance. "The exhibitors at the Hessian Christmas markets are indeed satisfied with both attendance and sales," said Roger Simak, Managing Director of the Hessian State Association for Market Traders and Showmen, to the German Press Agency. "Visitor numbers were consistently higher than in the previous year," Simak summarized. "However, sales did not grow in line with this."

The general trend towards higher costs, which could not always be completely avoided, had a negative impact, said Simak. "We have also felt an unprecedented shortage of staff, especially since the introduction of the Citizen's Income Tax. We are not short of skilled workers, but of all kinds of workers."

"The weather has had a positive effect, but so has the pent-up demand among the population, which is still noticeable," says Simak. "It was only this year that we were able to experience Christmas markets again without any coronavirus restrictions."

Some markets in Hesse last until after Christmas. In Offenbach, for example, the market does not close until December 29 and in Kassel on December 30. The markets in Wiesbaden and Fulda will continue until Saturday, while the last day in Frankfurt was already on Thursday.

Tourismus+Congress GmbH reported that around two million people attended the 25 days of events. "The number of visitors therefore did not quite reach the level of 2022 (2.2 million), but there were still more guests per day on average compared to the previous year." The Christmas market ended as a success.

The organizer of the fairytale Christmas market in Kassel is also satisfied with how things have gone so far. "Visitor numbers are very good, especially now in the week before Christmas," said a spokeswoman for Kassel Marketing GmbH. After a somewhat slow start, the Christmas market has seen a steady upward trend. "We are aiming for the two million visitor mark by the end on December 30," said the spokesperson.

Shortly before the end, Fulda also drew a "very positive preliminary balance". According to the city, around 650,000 guests visited the market. "The visitor numbers are therefore back to the average of the pre-corona years," said a city spokesperson. "The fact that even real snow covered the hut roofs around the first Advent this year added to the pre-Christmas atmosphere."

The exhibitors at the Wiesbaden Sternschnuppenmarkt also rated this year's market as "very positive". "The market was full, especially at the weekends, but not overcrowded in terms of safety," summarized Wiesbaden Congress & Marketing GmbH. There were also no worrying incidents.

An aspect that the association's Managing Director Simak also emphasized: "It is also pleasing that our Christmas markets remained largely free of religiously motivated offences. This is primarily thanks to the very good work of the police authorities responsible."

Source: www.stern.de