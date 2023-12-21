Hamburg - Christmas market operators monitor storm situation

Despite the very stormy and rainy weather in Hamburg, the operators of the Christmas markets want to keep their stalls open as planned for the time being. For example, there will be no restrictions on opening hours for the Christmas market in front of the town hall, as the market is well protected due to its location, said a spokesperson for the Roncalli Christmas market in Hamburg on Thursday. "We'll see how things go over the next few days."

Robert Kirchhecker, who runs the Christmas markets in Spitaler Straße and Gerhard-Hauptmann-Platz, has a similar view. "The huts are storm-proof anyway. That's a requirement of the city. We'll wait and see how it develops today. If it gets too extreme, I will close the Christmas market," he told the German Press Agency in Hamburg.

The most important thing is that the safety of visitors is not endangered by the storm. "And I can no longer guarantee that if parts are flying around. They don't have to be from us. They can also be objects from construction sites or tarpaulins."

The operator of the markets at Gänsemarkt and Petrikirche is also keeping a watchful eye on the effects of the storm. "We're keeping an eye on it. The first ones will be allowed to lower their shutters if it gets too bad," said Katja Dieckmann-Zerbe on Thursday.

Source: www.stern.de