Weather - Christmas Eve will be gray and wet: no snow in sight

Gray instead of white: People in the southwest have to be prepared for lots of clouds and rain at times on Christmas Eve. "Snow is not in sight", said a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Stuttgart on Saturday. Even after the storm depression "Zoltan", it will remain cloudy to overcast. Rain is expected to move across the country from the northwest on Sunday. However, this will not be persistent.

Temperatures will remain mild: on Christmas Eve, the DWD is expecting highs of between 6 degrees at high altitudes and 13 degrees in Breisgau. However, Christmas decorations on balconies and the like should still be well secured: The wind will blow moderate to fresh on Sunday with strong to stormy gusts. Gale-force gusts are also possible in the Upper Black Forest, with hurricane-force gusts possible on the peaks.

On Christmas Day, the country will be under the influence of a slight high pressure, said the DWD meteorologist. There could be some rain in the north. South of Karlsruhe, Stuttgart and Ulm, however, it will remain dry and mostly clear. Sunny spells are also possible there in the afternoon. Temperatures will also remain very mild: on Monday, the weather service expects between 8 degrees at high altitudes and up to 13 degrees in the Upper Rhine Graben.

On Boxing Day, the meteorologists expect cloudy skies again. In the north of the country, it may also rain at times as temperatures remain mild. On both holidays, the DWD also predicted moderate winds, which could be strong to stormy in the gusts. According to the weather service, heavy squalls are also possible in the mountains.

DWD weather forecast

Source: www.stern.de