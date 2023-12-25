Skip to content
Christmas Eve in prison: 32-year-old possessed illegal drugs

Police have found illegal drugs in the apartment of a 32-year-old man in Mücheln in the Saale district - the man has been in custody since Christmas Eve. During the search on Saturday, officers also found various knives, tools and a blank-firing weapon, as the police in Halle announced on...

A closed gate in a correctional facility. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Police have found illegal drugs in the apartment of a 32-year-old man in Mücheln in the Saale district - the man has been in custody since Christmas Eve. During the search on Saturday, officers also found various knives, tools and a blank-firing weapon, as the police in Halle announced on Monday. The suspect was arrested and spent the night in police custody. On Sunday, a judge issued an arrest warrant and the 32-year-old was taken to a prison in Halle.

