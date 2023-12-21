Storm depression - Christmas caroling in the Ostseestadion canceled

The traditional Christmas carol sing in Rostock's Ostseestadion has been canceled due to the storm "Zoltan". The organizers, together with the event management, had decided that the safety of the performers on stage and the guests arriving and departing could not be guaranteed, according to a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The singing should actually have started at 6.30 pm. For safety reasons, the stage construction may not be entered above a certain wind speed, the organizers announced. In addition, there was a danger for all those arriving, as there were numerous trees around the Ostseestadion that could be damaged by the storm and could injure people with falling branches.

Due to the short notice, there is still no final ruling on the continued validity or possible return of purchased tickets. Information on this will follow in the coming days.

Thousands of people were supposed to transform the home ground of second-division soccer club FC Hansa Rostock into a music stage again shortly before Christmas. The stadium's operating company and the Volkstheater had invited guests to the third edition of the big Christmas singalong. The Rostock Opera Choir, the Singakademie Rostock, its children's and youth choir, the shanty choir "Luv un Lee" and sportsmen and sportswomen from the Hanseatic city had announced their participation.

Source: www.stern.de