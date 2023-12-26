Skip to content
Christmas brawl with the father-in-law

An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

County of Ansbach - Christmas brawl with the father-in-law

In Diebach in central Franconia, an argument between a son-in-law and father-in-law escalated so much at Christmas that both ended up in hospital. The men clashed late in the evening of Christmas Day "after extensive alcohol consumption", as the police reported on Tuesday. The party ended for the opponents, who both had more than two per mille alcohol in their blood, with lacerations in hospital. By then, however, the men had already made up and called each other "best father-in-law" and "best son-in-law".

