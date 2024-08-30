- Christina Applegate acknowledges Ed O'Neill's paternal role on the set: "He nurtured me"

Actor Christina Applegate (52) credits her "Married... with Children" TV father Ed O'Neill (78) for significantly influencing her. She expressed this on her podcast "Unqualified," introducing O'Neill as a guest. "I'm at a loss for words describing this person," Applegate said. "He practically raised me. If you dislike something about me, blame him. If you admire me, it's also his fault."

Applegate and O'Neill continue their long-distance chats

Applegate portrayed Kelly Bundy, the character of O'Neill's character Al Bundy's daughter, on the beloved sitcom "Married... with Children" for an impressive 11 seasons (1987-1997). Applegate showers praise on her TV dad: "I spent a substantial part of my life with this individual, and he's an exceptional actor. He's an extraordinary person."

During a chat with O'Neill, the Emmy Award winner reminisced about the time he stood by her when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Their bond remains strong, with hour-long phone conversations still a regular occurrence.

Applegate often reflects on the impact of her TV father, stating, "Even off-screen, Ed's influence is evident in my acting and personality."

Despite being separated by distance, Applegate and O'Neill still find time to unwind while watching their favorite episodes on television.

