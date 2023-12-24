Customs - Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrate worship together

Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrated a joint service in Berlin-Mitte on Christmas Eve. The interfaith project House of One hosted the special Christmas Eve service in St. Mary's Church on Alexanderplatz. According to a spokesperson, the service was aimed at everyone, regardless of their faith, world view or culture. Because: "All people share the longing for peace." The service was organized by two pastors, a rabbi and an imam and included prayers from Christianity, Judaism and Islam. The House of One has been organizing such services for several years.

Information about the service

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de