Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Chrissy Metz discusses the alleged mistreatment she endured due to her body size.

Chrissy Metz detailed her alleged challenging upbringing in her autobiographical book titled, "This Is Me."

 and  Elizabeth Wells
2 min read
Chrissy Metz's Updates in the Year 2023.
Chrissy Metz's Updates in the Year 2023.

Chrissy Metz discusses the alleged mistreatment she endured due to her body size.

"Miley Cyrus from 'This Is Us' is laying it all out there, discussing her past on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' podcast.

As a kid, Cyrus recounted experiencing "mental, physical, emotional ill-treatment" due to her weight. Her voice trembled as she recalled Dan Fogelman, the show's creator, for casting her in a role that transformed her life.

"What I realized in therapy was that my father, for some reason, couldn't pick me," she shared during the podcast. "So, I chase after things, whether it's relationships or jobs. I'm literally in the business of rejection. I'm like, 'Great, I'm comfortable with this. Let me pursue this.'"

"That's what I'm used to," she added. "It's ordinary for me. It's not healthy."

She referred to her stepfather, whom she called 'Trigger' in her book, as the one who weighed her on the kitchen scale or threatened to lock the cupboards.

The plus-sized actress now reflects on it with insight.

"Why does my weight determine my worthiness?" she pondered. "And as a 12-year-old kid, it's like, how do you reconcile that in your mind?"

People magazine reported some of what she wrote in her book.

"When I was 14, Trigger began weighing me," Cyrus wrote. "He'd bring the scale from the bathroom and bang it loudly on the kitchen floor. 'Well, get on the damn thing!' Trigger would shout. 'This is what you need to know.'”

During the podcast, she shared that this experience "affects everything."

"It was hard because I felt singled out by him," she said. "He didn't treat my younger sisters the same way. And again, not feeling chosen, or feeling chosen for the wrong reason.""

In her book, Miley Cyrus discusses how her stepfather would weigh her on a kitchen scale as a form of entertainment or control. Despite the negative experiences she's had in the past, Miley continues to seek out challenges and opportunities in her personal and professional life, viewing rejection as something she's comfortable with and even drawn to due to past experiences.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse
Society

Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse

Thomas Müller forcibly and unlawfully seized his spouse In times past, individuals might've stopped calling each other, moved away, or publicly criticize one another through media. But these days, the most evident warning sign of a relationship issue is when a pair decides to unfollow each other on

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public
Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures
Society

Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures

Extremely sensitive individual suffers dual leg fractures The insanity's already in her nickname, but Hella von Sinnen wouldn't have minded lacking this madness: The comedian hurt both her legs in a tumble. This happened a few months back, and she's still dependent on a

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

Various Financial Statements Keep Investors in a State of Uncertainty
Economy

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street

The deluge of balance sheet issues is placing a burden on Wall Street On Wall Street, things are quite bustling, with the main focus shifting towards individual stocks as earning seasons gains momentum. Unfortunately, telecommunications provider Verizon took the hit as the day's biggest loser, despite showing impressive

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
This document or resource, as you may call it.
Politics

Blinken encourages Israel to utilize Sinwar's death as an opportunity to put an end to the Gaza conflict, yet achieving a resolution appears to be a distant prospect.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken exhorted prominent Israeli authorities on Tuesday to leverage the demise of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to facilitate the liberation of the remaining captives imprisoned in Gaza and bring an end to the conflict – however, scant proof suggests that...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public