Chrissy Metz discusses the alleged mistreatment she endured due to her body size.

"Miley Cyrus from 'This Is Us' is laying it all out there, discussing her past on 'The Jamie Kern Lima Show' podcast.

As a kid, Cyrus recounted experiencing "mental, physical, emotional ill-treatment" due to her weight. Her voice trembled as she recalled Dan Fogelman, the show's creator, for casting her in a role that transformed her life.

"What I realized in therapy was that my father, for some reason, couldn't pick me," she shared during the podcast. "So, I chase after things, whether it's relationships or jobs. I'm literally in the business of rejection. I'm like, 'Great, I'm comfortable with this. Let me pursue this.'"

"That's what I'm used to," she added. "It's ordinary for me. It's not healthy."

She referred to her stepfather, whom she called 'Trigger' in her book, as the one who weighed her on the kitchen scale or threatened to lock the cupboards.

The plus-sized actress now reflects on it with insight.

"Why does my weight determine my worthiness?" she pondered. "And as a 12-year-old kid, it's like, how do you reconcile that in your mind?"

People magazine reported some of what she wrote in her book.

"When I was 14, Trigger began weighing me," Cyrus wrote. "He'd bring the scale from the bathroom and bang it loudly on the kitchen floor. 'Well, get on the damn thing!' Trigger would shout. 'This is what you need to know.'”

During the podcast, she shared that this experience "affects everything."

"It was hard because I felt singled out by him," she said. "He didn't treat my younger sisters the same way. And again, not feeling chosen, or feeling chosen for the wrong reason.""

In her book, Miley Cyrus discusses how her stepfather would weigh her on a kitchen scale as a form of entertainment or control. Despite the negative experiences she's had in the past, Miley continues to seek out challenges and opportunities in her personal and professional life, viewing rejection as something she's comfortable with and even drawn to due to past experiences.

Read also: