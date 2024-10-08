Chris Pine has transitioned into the role of a children's literature writer.

The "Star Trek" actor has recently released a new children's book titled "When Spike the Canine Encounters Nutty the Rodent: A Tiny Tail Tale".

"A considerable part of my motivation for writing, the pleasure of writing, stemmed from envisioning parents reading it, as I recall when I was a kid and became smitten with a book, I'd have my dad re-read it countless times," Pine shared with People magazine.

"Even though I'm not a parent myself, I've heard from numerous parents, and for some reason, they're burnt out on reading book Y for the zillionth time. So, I thought, 'Why not try writing something that tastes so scrumptious in the mouth and is so lively to say ... that they'd be eager to revisit and discover again and again?'" Pine explained. "The narrative is quite straightforward, yet I believe it doesn't lose its significance to emphasize the importance of empathy and not judging a book by its cover, as they say."

The story revolves around a dog named Spike, who thinks he's the sovereign of a garden, and a rodent named Nutty, who disagrees.

The duo discovers they share some common grounds sooner or later.

"It was during the initial phase of [COVID] lockdown, I was out on a walk with a buddy, and my dog dashed after a rodent. My friend joked, 'I'm not aware of a tale about a dog chasing a rodent.' Isn't it a universal situation? Doesn't every dog chase a rodent? And I chuckled, 'Yeah, that sounds about right.'"

The star is a dog owner and expressed his desire for the book to possess an everlasting charm, along with the rhythmic language akin to Dr. Seuss.

"I aimed to compose and create something that felt like it had existed for 50 years already," he said. "It's a book that's relevant now, it could have been relevant 50 years ago, it'll be relevant 50 years from now, ... and it's a story that's very modest, digestible, and straightforward to communicate to young children, and something that hopefully provides amusement for the parents reading it."

"When Spike the Canine Encounters Nutty the Rodent: A Tiny Tail Tale" is currently available.

